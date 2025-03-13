03/13/2025



Updated at 7:49 p.m.





The works to end the problem of the two closed catwalks on the A-3 as they pass through Santa Eugenia continue. The Ministry of Transportation reported yesterday in a statement that From 23.00 on Saturday until 8.00 on Sunday They will cut the highway at the height of the 9,520 kilometric point to mount the board of this reformed crossing, which will be raised by cranes.

In January, the Council of Ministers approved investing 1.42 million euros in demolishing one of the steps and rebuilding its twin, located 50 meters, to reopen it before May. In mid -December they had already disassembled, closed for more than a year one and since last September the other, due to structural problems.

The only open step during these months is located at 300 meters, which has forced the neighbors to give a rodeo of almost a kilometer to cross from one side of this neighborhood of Vallecas. The commitment

Alternative deviations

During the hours to the traffic cut of the A-3 of this weekend, and in order to facilitate circulation, alternative deviations have been established. Thus, the vehicles that leave Madrid to Valencia, will be diverted by exit 6 to, subsequently, continue by M-40 to the exit 19B, where they will be incorporated into the M-31 and will take the exit 3 to continue by M-45, from where the A-3 will be rejoined from M-45.









For those who enter the capital from Valencia the itinerary will be the same as the previous one, but conversely, that is, they will take the 12 output of the A-3 to continue on the M-45, from where they will deviate towards the M-31, to join the M-40, from where they will rejoin the highway.

While the work lasts, and to guarantee safety at all times, transport asks for maximum caution and attention to the signaling of works.