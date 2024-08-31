Planning and Budget Minister Simone Tebet said this Saturday, the 31st, that the announced savings of R$25.9 billion are enough to cover the costs in 2025, but the government will need to move forward with its spending cuts agenda in the coming years. On the eve of the submission of the 2025 Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) to Congress, the economic team presented an estimate of up to R$25.9 billion with a review of benefits and reallocation of social assistance and pension expenses.

In a panel held this Saturday at Expert Week, in São Paulo, the minister also reinforced that the fiscal framework “is here to stay” and the government will reach the primary target in 2024 and in the following years, despite contrary expectations from market agents.



