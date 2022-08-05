It’s official, the cut in excise duties on fuels it will be prolonged until almost the end of the summer. The Government has in fact approved the package of measures contained in the Aid-Bis Decree and among these there was also the extension of the discount on diesel and petrol (but also LPG and methane for automotive), with the subsidy of 30 cents (25 cents plus VAT at 22%) on the price at the distributor. The cut in excise duties will therefore not end on 21 August as originally planned but will continue until 21 September.

With the political elections scheduled for September 25, it will then be up to the next executive to make a decision on what to do, even if the first signs of lower prices could lead to a more sustainable situation for motorists in a few weeks. In fact, in recent days there has been an improvement in the situation at an international level, with the costs of diesel and petrol which have dropped by about 5 cents per liter in the last 7 days. The cut in excise duties required an allocation of 900 million. The consumer protection associations, however, do not say they are fully satisfied, with the position of the Codacons very clear: “In the face of the unbridled growth of the pump price lists recorded in the last year, simply extending the discount on excise duties can no longer be enough. Despite the reduction in excise duties already in force since March, today a liter of gasoline costs 13.4% more than in the same period of 2021, while diesel is increased by 22.6% on an annual basis. An escalation that has repercussions not only on fuel costs, but also on the retail prices of a multitude of products, throwing, it should be said, fuel on the fire of inflation. “