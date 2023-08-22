Long summit in the Ceglie Messapica headquarters, taking advantage of the holidays not far from both, and in the name of conviviality

Whether it takes the form of a truce between the allies or a “farm pact” signed among the olive trees, it is from Puglia that Giorgia Meloni signs the agenda for the restart. The date on which she will leave Puglia is still shrouded in mystery but, in the past few hours, the face-to-face meeting with Northern League leader Matteo Salvini has already paved the way for the autumn financial maneuver. Il writes it Puglia newspaper.

Long Summit in the headquarters of Ceglie Messapica, taking advantage of the holidays within walking distance of both, and under the banner of conviviality: no more “blitz” as on the extra profits of the banks and eyes focused on the signals to be sent on the cost of fuel. Perhaps by reducing some items of the excise duties and using the extra VAT revenue, collected by the State during the summer season, to give a first cut. More difficult than doing it with a petrol bonus for the lowest incomes. Nothing definitive and many variables: taxes, pensions, payrolls and even the cut in the tax wedge and the bridge over the Strait. In addition to the need, for each of the majorities of the majority, to bring home a joker to show to the voters, in view of the electoral campaign for the European elections.

