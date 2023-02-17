Entity says that workers are being harmed and asks for readjustment to R$ 1,382, that is, R$ 62 higher than announced

the president of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), Sérgio Nobre, released a note on Thursday (16.Feb.2023) in which he criticized the value of the minimum wage announced by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “We will not settle for the current proposal nor applaud those who are harming us”, wrote the leader of the entity.

Lula defined that the value of the minimum wage will go from the current R$ 1,302 to R$ 1,320. The intention is that the new increase coincides with Labor Day, celebrated on May 1st.

According to the union leader, the value should be R$ 1,382.71. “The Central Única dos Trabalhadores, which knows the rights and represents the majority of Brazilian workers, knows that this increase [proposto por Lula] it is not expected nor enough“, he wrote.

Nobre mentioned that, although CUT is studying “in depth, in a technical way, all the variables that influence and affect the life of the worker”, was not consulted by the government about the readjustment.

Both the value quoted by Nobre and the one defined by the Lula government are out of line with the R$ 1,343 proposed by union centrals in a meeting with the president on January 18th.

That month, the government had postponed the announcement of the increase to R$1,320, one of Lula’s campaign promises. The economic team maintained that the higher-than-expected cost of retirement and pensions –which are linked to the country’s wage floor– limited the readjustment.

Government data show that each R$ 1 more in the minimum wage increases Union costs by R$ 389.8 million. As a result, the estimated impact of the readjustment announced by Lula is just over R$7 billion.

Read the full note:

“Today, the Lula government, in an attempt to repair the dismantling orchestrated by the Temer and Bolsonaro governments, announced an increase in the minimum wage to R$ 1,320.00, effective as of May.

“The valued minimum wage is the greatest instrument for reducing social inequality, aiming for the country’s growth and correctly remunerating the workforce.

“The Central Única dos Trabalhadores, which knows the rights and represents the majority of Brazilian workers, knows that this increase is neither expected nor sufficient.

“CUT studies in depth, in a technical way, all the variables that influence and affect the worker’s life. DIEESE calculations show that, if the Minimum Wage Enhancement Program had not been interrupted, today the value would have been R$ 1,382.71. Which means an appreciation of 6.2%.

“The resumption of economic growth will only happen with a consistent wage appreciation policy. It is the strength of the workers that moves the Brazilian economy.

“We will not settle for the current proposal nor applaud those who are harming us.

“It is important to make it clear that the CUT was neither consulted nor heard regarding the new minimum wage value.

“The CUT will not fail to defend workers and their rights.

“We reaffirm that R$ 1,382.71 is the minimum value that the Single Workers’ Union defends and for which it works.

“CUT continues in the fight.

“Sérgio Nobre

National President of CUT”