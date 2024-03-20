A team of scientists has proven that it can be done completely eliminate all traces of the HIV virus from infected cells using 'molecular scissors', Crispr-Cas gene editing. The potential of using this technology was probed on laboratory cell cultures in a study presented in advance at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Eccmid 2024, scheduled for 27-30 April in Barcelona), by researchers from the Bass. Experts point out that these are “very encouraging” preliminary results, but There is a lot of work to be done to turn this into a cure for HIV.

Cut HIV from infected cells

The validity of the proposed approach is confirmed 'cutting' HIV DNA from infected cells and this work, experts explain, fuels hopes of a treatment that eliminates the infection. It is a “significant step forward” in the search for this cure, it is highlighted. The studies were conducted by Elena Herrera-Carrillo and her team (consisting of researchers Yuanling Bao, Zhenghao Yu and Pascal Kroon) at the University Medical Center in Amsterdam. Crispr-Cas gene editing technology is a method that has revolutionized molecular biology: it allows precise alterations to the genomes of living organisms. A technique that earned its inventors, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

With these molecular scissors, scientists can precisely locate and modify specific segments of an organism's genetic code. Crispr-Cas cuts DNA at precise points with the help of guide RNA (gRNA). This action facilitates the deletion of unwanted genes or the introduction of new genetic material into an organism's cells, paving the way for advanced therapies. All this can help with one of the most complex challenges in HIV treatment. The virus is in fact capable of integrating its genome into the host's DNA, making its elimination extremely difficult. Numerous powerful antiviral drugs are currently in use for HIV infection. Despite their effectiveness, lifelong antiviral therapy is essential, as the virus can reappear from existing 'reservoirs' when treatment is stopped.

The target? A broad-spectrum therapy

The authors explain that the Crispr-Cas genome editing tool provides a new means to target HIV DNA. “Our goal – they explain – is to develop a robust and safe regime, seeking an inclusive 'HIV cure for all' that can inactivate different HIV strains in various cellular contexts”. The virus can infect different types of cells and tissues in the body, each with its own unique environment and characteristics. Researchers are therefore looking for a way to target HIV in all these situations. The research used the Crispr-Cas molecular scissors and two guide RNAs (gRNAs) against the 'conserved' HIV sequences, in practice the focus was on parts of the virus genome that remain the same in all known strains. By doing so, scientists have obtained a cure for HIV-infected T cells.

By focusing on these preserved sections, the approach aims to provide a broad-spectrum therapy capable of effectively combating multiple variants of HIV. However, there are some challenges to overcome: first of all the logistical challenge represented by the too large dimensions of the vector used to transport the 'toolbox' that encodes the Crispr-Cas therapeutic reagents into cells. Researchers have experimented with various techniques to reduce their size and are now attempting to load the large 'luggage' into a 'compact car' for the journey to the infected cell, and are looking for ways to downsize the 'luggage' in question for easier transportation. simple. Another problem is reaching the HIV 'reservoir' cells that experience a rebound effect when antiretroviral treatment for HIV is stopped.

The authors evaluated various Crispr-Cas systems to understand their efficacy and safety in the treatment of HIV-infected Cd4+ T cells. And they shared results on two of these systems. In particular, SaCas9 showed significant antiviral performance, managing to completely inactivate HIV and remove viral DNA. The strategy of minimizing the size of the vector was successful, improving 'delivery' to infected cells. And scientists were able to target the hidden reservoirs of the virus. “We have developed an efficient combined attack on the HIV virus and demonstrated that therapies can be administered specifically to the cells of interest. It is progress towards the design of a treatment strategy.” He cares that he won't arrive straight away tomorrow. they reiterate. “Our next steps include optimizing” various aspects and moving “to preclinical models to study efficacy and safety in detail.” Mission: “To avoid the release of Crispr-Cas into non-reservoir cells and make the system as safe as possible for future clinical applications.” Once the right balance has been achieved, “we will be able to consider clinical 'cure' trials in humans to deactivate the HIV reservoir”.