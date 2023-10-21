Friday, October 20, 2023
Customs | The EU and the US could not agree on the steel and aluminum dispute

October 20, 2023
The deadline for getting an agreement was moved to the end of the year.

European Union and the United States could not agree on their long-running steel and aluminum dispute on Friday. An attempt was made to find a solution at a summit between the parties in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s The steel and aluminum tariffs introduced in 2018 have been temporarily frozen for a couple of years while a more permanent solution is sought.

The agreement was supposed to be reached by the end of October, but based on the final statement of the meeting held in Washington, the deadline has been moved to the end of the year.

The EU was represented at the meeting by the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles MichelPresident of the United States again Joe Biden.

