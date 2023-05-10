Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Customs suspects tax fraud | Six million illegal cigarettes were brought to Finland from Estonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Customs suspects tax fraud | Six million illegal cigarettes were brought to Finland from Estonia

Customs suspects tax fraud

Cigarettes were brought from Estonia to Finland last year and distributed at least in the regions of Päijät-Häme and North Karelia.

Customs suspects gross tax fraud of two million euros in the illegal importation of cigarettes.

Customs says in its press release that together with the Estonian Tax and Customs Administration, it has seized two shipments containing a total of nearly half a million cigarettes. Some of the cigarettes were counterfeit products.

Seizures are part of a wider criminal entity. Between March and December in 2022, approximately six million cigarettes are suspected to have been imported into Finland. More than 20 broadcasts have been brought to Finland.

It is suspected that the tax benefit of two million euros was achieved by the fact that no import declarations were made for the shipments and no taxes were paid.

Preliminary investigation during this period, five people have been arrested in Finland and Estonia, four of whom have been in pretrial detention. They are suspected of having participated in the purchase and shipment of cigarettes from Estonia to Finland.

Based on the investigation, cigarettes have been distributed at least in the regions of Päijät-Häme and North Karelia.

Customs has investigated the criminal case as gross tax evasion and dealing in illegal imported goods. The preliminary investigation is being completed, and the matter will be transferred to the Southern Finland Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.

According to the Customs, the illegal importation of cigarettes is revealed more and more in postal and express freight traffic as well as in commercial goods traffic.

The decrease in traffic between Finland and Russia also has an effect in the background.

