Genoa – During the control operations on passengers entering the European Union, the officials of the Travel Department of the Genoa 1 Customs Office, together with the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza II Genoa Group – Cites Team and the Carabinieri Forestry Region ” Liguria” Group of Genoa – Cites Nucleus, on 17 December 2022 they had kidnapped a citizen from Tunisia 24 live specimens of various shorebird speciesi.e. typical of wetlands or coastal areas.

A specimen of redshank (file photo)

Wild birds, belonging to the Redshank (Tringa totanus), Sandpiper (Calidris canutus), Sandpiper (Calidris alba), Plover (Pluvialis squatarola) and Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres) species, as well as not having the necessary certifications and therefore subject to alleged illicit traffic, were contained in two cages and a small boxtherefore detained in conditions incompatible with their nature and in a situation of suffering.

Consequently, the officials and military have denounced the offender in relation to the alleged crimes of keeping animals in conditions incompatible with their naturepossession of specimens of protected species, importation of specimens of wild species taken from the wild (articles 727, paragraph 2, and 727 bis, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code; articles 3, paragraph 1, and 14 paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 135/22).

The birds, delivered in custody to the Enpa’s Wild Animal Recovery Center in Campomorone (Genoa), they will now be reintroduced into nature in Liguriaby release in a suitable habitat for the respective species, as established by the Judicial Authority.