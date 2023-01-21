From the United States, a case of customs negligence, which evidently carried out a too harsh search on a rare copy of Pokémon Yellow.

Video games, especially older ones, can reach economic values ​​that are anything but predictable. Reasons for the price increases include particularly specific and rare editions, such as the golden PSP case Drake just bought, or simply the care with which they have been stored over the years. Like the (sad) case of this copy of Pokémon Yellow…

The mess with the copy of Pokémon Yellow —

As told on social media by Stephen Kick, CEO of Nightdive Studios (the team that is working on the remake of System Shock and known for the remasters of the great classics), an original and sealed copy of Pokémon Yellow would have been ruined by American customs. Under the expected conditions, the copy could have fetched a value of over $10,500. “A friend of mine received this sealed and classified copy of Pokémon Yellow… U.S. Customs: Broken acrylic case, peeled and discarded seal, cut off front of case.”

Friend of mine received this sealed and graded original copy of Pokemon Yellow… U.S. Customs:

Broke the acrylic case

Ripped and discarded the seal

SLICED the front of the box off Maybe they weren’t fans of @TheWataGames ? pic.twitter.com/lGs1qC1RIF — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) January 19, 2023

The economic estimate —

In the tweet above you can see the extent of the damage while the site GamesRadar+ makes a rather precise pecuniary estimate. Normally, copies of Pokémon Yellow in good condition with box, cartridge and manual can be sold for a few hundred dollars on portals such as eBay. This copy in particular was judged by Wata Games, who gave it an A+ rating and a score of 9.2 for being in “exceptional condition” with a “seal that is in near immaculate condition”. A copy rated with an A+ and a score of 9.4 is being sold right now on eBay for over $10,500, so it’s easy to guess the damage caused by the negligence of the stars and stripes customs.