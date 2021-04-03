Russian customs officers of the Burachki checkpoint in the Pskov region on the border with Latvia stopped the import of 150 kg of hashish into Russia, website reported the Northwest Customs Administration.

“The special operation was carried out by employees of the anti-smuggling units of the North-Western Operational and Pskov customs, together with the employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region,” the message says.

To check, a truck was stopped, in which, according to documents, Spanish-made olives were transported.

During the check, the customs officers found a cache in the fuel tank. Upon opening, 219 packages were found inside.

“The examination showed that the contents of the packages are a narcotic hashish. The mass of the drug has exceeded 150 kg, ”added the customs officers.

A criminal case was initiated against two citizens of Russia under Part 4 of Art. 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In December 2019, a batch of methadone worth more than 5 billion rubles was detained at the Vnukovo customs. The drug containers were labeled with false information about the contents.