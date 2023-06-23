Customs investigation, Minenna-Pini and loads of defective masks

Continue to hold the stage for the sensational arrest of the former head of the Customs agency Marcello Minenna and Gianluca Pinesformer deputy of the League, involved in the mask scandal: the charge is of corruption. The investigating judge – we read in Repubblica – speaks of “criminal personality” referring for example to the supply to politicians of impounded cars by the Customs Agency. The case of the then Minister of Tourism, Massimo, is also in the records Garavagliaquoted in an intercept: “I also gave him an impounded car“, Minenna says to Pini. On one side there is a former Lega MP, Gianluca Pineswhich in times of pandemic is improvised import expert of medical devices. On the other is Marcello Minennaat the time director of the Customs Agency, who hopes to make a career through Pini gaining credit in the highest ranks of Matteo’s party Salvini and in return he picks up the phone to let him enter Italy masks of dubious efficacy.

In between – continues Repubblica – there are policemen who exchange their daughter’s hiring for a firearms licenseforensics agents who illegally access the archives to obtain a transfer to the Digos, carabinieri who help the Northern League and manage to land in the Ravenna prosecutor’s office. It’s still, Porsche And Lexus seized at customs that end up in the hands of politicians And ministers. It would be yet another sad photograph of a corrupt Italy if it weren’t for the stakes: the public health. Minenna wanted it reconfirmation at Customs. And, further on, she aimed at the chair of “Consob president“, entity from which it came. It moved with the whole government, thanks – says the investigating judge – to the “impounded car system“.

