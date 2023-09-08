About 17 thousand dollars were found by Customs in Argentina after a dog, which detects the presence of drugs or currency, marked a package bound for the United States.

When the parcel was opened, it was found that the money was hidden inside three Bibles.

The incident occurred at the Ezeiza International Airportin the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, Argentina, when specialized agents of the General Directorate of Customs they stopped an attempt to smuggle currency through an international postal parcel that had been registered as a shipment of books.

In a moment, a Customs dog began to show behavior compatible with the presence of drugs and/or currency in front of the packagedetailed that body from a statement.

It was then that the Customs staff opened the package to examine it thoroughly and found three “giant print” Bibles that contained 16,800 Dollars.

“There was $2,500 in one, $4,300 in another, and finally $10,000 in the third.”detailed from Customs to THE NATION.

The finding led to the opening of a case in which the National Economic Criminal Court No. 5 intervened, in charge of Diego Amarante, who he ordered the seizure of currency, bibles and postage.

The bibles would be shipped to the United States.

The money and the rest of the seized, as dictated by the protocol, He was transferred to the kidnapping vault of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues.

Because there is still no data on who the sender of the package is, lCustoms will begin an investigation into the case and will be present at the location that managed the shipment.

