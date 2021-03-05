Customs duties The EU and the US agreed to suspend tariffs on the Airbus-Boeing dispute

According to the European Commission, the EU and the US will suspend tariffs on the aircraft dispute for an initial period of four months.

European Union and the United States have agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs imposed by the parties on state aid to competing aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen spoke on the matter on Friday with the President of the United States Joe Biden with.

“President Biden and I agreed to suspend all tariffs imposed on both aircraft and non-products in connection with the Airbus-Boeing disputes for an initial period of four months,” von der Leyen said in a Commission statement.

The EU and the US have been arguing over state aid for aircraft manufacturers for 16 years. Both the EU and the US have imposed numerous punitive tariffs on each other. Both sides have also complained about the dispute in the World Trade Organization to the WTO.

The United States has imposed tariffs on European products such as wine, cheese and olive oil, as well as 15% tariffs on Airbus products.

The EU, for its part, has imposed tariffs on Boeing planes and other American products such as wheat and tobacco, alcoholic beverages and chocolate.