No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Customs Customs missed a runaway person in Korpo – found a day later

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 30, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Customs did not shed light on the reason for the arrest in its release.

Customs announced on Saturday that he was looking for about thirty men in Parainen Korppoo in Southwest Finland who, according to the press release, had escaped. A previous sighting of the wanted person had been made on Friday evening at half past seven on the outskirts of downtown Korpo.

Shortly before half past seven on Saturday night, Customs announced that the person had been found and that the crime prevention operation had thus ended.

Director of Customs Communications Mika Parkkonen told STT at half past four on Saturday that no further information would be provided on the case. In its release, Customs did not shed light on, for example, the reason for the arrest or how the person escaped from the authorities.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.