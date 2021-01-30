Customs Customs missed a runaway person in Korpo – found a day later

Customs did not shed light on the reason for the arrest in its release.

Customs announced on Saturday that he was looking for about thirty men in Parainen Korppoo in Southwest Finland who, according to the press release, had escaped. A previous sighting of the wanted person had been made on Friday evening at half past seven on the outskirts of downtown Korpo.

Shortly before half past seven on Saturday night, Customs announced that the person had been found and that the crime prevention operation had thus ended.

Director of Customs Communications Mika Parkkonen told STT at half past four on Saturday that no further information would be provided on the case. In its release, Customs did not shed light on, for example, the reason for the arrest or how the person escaped from the authorities.