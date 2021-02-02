Customs inspections in the trade in food, plants and animals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, in force since 1 January, have been canceled at the two large Northern Irish ports due to repeated threats of violence against public officials and graffiti in protest of the ‘Brexit’ agreement.

The Minister of Agriculture and the authorities of the affected districts in the British territory ordered the withdrawal of health inspectors from their jobs due to the “increase in sinister and threatening attitudes in recent weeks.”

The autonomous coalition government joined in condemning the “intolerable and unacceptable threats” while the Irish Prime Minister, Michéal Martin, denounced the “sinister and very ugly” development in the situation in the ports of Belfast and Larne. In turn, the Police confirmed the reinforcement of surveillance patrols in these and other main access points to Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The actions are attributed to loyalist and radical Protestant elements, who have placed the new customs officers in the crosshairs occupied by security forces and prison officials in decades of IRA bombings and sectarian violence. They protest against the Irish Protocol, attached to the United Kingdom’s Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union, which moves the community’s external border to the perimeter of the island.

In the agreements reached by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the EU27 bloc, Northern Ireland continues to adhere to the common market and the customs union, thus avoiding the reintroduction of the physical border inside the island that was dismantled with the peace process. But British companies are canceling their regular supplies to Northern Ireland due to the extra paperwork and delays that have taken place at the ports of Belfast or Larne since the Brexit transition ended earlier this year.

The dispute over the supply of vaccines against covid-19, which led the European Commission to suspend said protocol in a very condemned unilateral decision, which it rectified shortly after, has enervated the situation. Both parties will seek a “pragmatic solution” to the mess in a telematic meeting scheduled for Wednesday, according to Michael Gove, British Cabinet Minister and representative on the UK-EU Joint Committee.