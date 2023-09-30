The increase in migrants trying to cross from Mexico to the United States collaterally affects the flow of binational trade. The human drama also has an economic side. Railway companies have been forced to stop their routes to prevent more immigrants from getting on the cars, while the authorities have chosen to close customs in Chihuahua, hindering the entry and exit of thousands of trucks full of goods. The country’s business chambers have already estimated the effects of the recent immigration crisis that has been going on for just over a week at more than 1.2 billion dollars.

The Mexican employers’ association, Coparmex, warns that the temporary closure of some border crossings with Texas is causing serious damage to companies throughout the country that export and import, and specifically in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. “A clear case is that of the Bridge of the Americas, which connects Ciudad Juárez with El Paso, Texas, where 1,500 cargo trucks remain stranded. The effects on the national economy are enormous, just the temporary closures on the Bridge of the Americas generate daily losses of 35 million dollars a day,” the employers’ association states in writing. This crucial binational trade bridge has been closed for eight days to date. Last week, the city of Eagle Pass declared a state of emergency due to the arrival of thousands of migrants.

Given the growing number of migrants trying to cross into the United States, the State of Texas has tightened customs inspections on the northern border and has thereby slowed the passage of up to 10,000 cargo trucks with exports and imports. According to the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar), the stoppage of these exports in the last week represents an economic disaster of over 1.2 billion dollars. The union warns that, given the closure of Customs, mainly in Chihuahua, transporters must look for new routes, thereby increasing their logistics costs.

A migrant carries water near the border with the United States in Ciudad Juárez, this Monday. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

Although Mexico has always been a country of passage for migrants, industrialists and freight drivers identify that in the last fortnight this wave has been clearly increasing. Eduardo del Río, director of Communications for Canacar, has emphasized that the closure of customs points to stop these crossings has resulted in delays of between 4 to more than 10 hours for cargo drivers. “83% of the value of exports and imports with the United States go through cargo transportation. There are more than 1.2 million freight vehicles in the country and all of them have a vocation to go north. It is still very difficult to have the total quantification, but we will have it in the next few days,” the manager advances.

The brake on the crossing of goods to the United States is not exclusive to cargo transportation. Last week, the main rail freight transport company in Mexico, Ferromex, decided to stop some 60 trains heading to the neighboring country to the north due to the harassment of more than 4,000 migrants who were seeking to board its carriages. People come mainly from Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Haiti, and El Salvador. At that time, the firm, part of the Grupo México conglomerate, warned that it was impossible to guarantee safety on the rails and at railway crossings given the pressing number of migrants. At this time, the company has only moved these trains as much as possible.

Trucks line up on the border bridge that crosses from Ciudad Juárez to Santa Teresa (New Mexico), on September 26. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

The National Migration Institute (Inami) was forced to meet with the company to propose an emergency plan in the face of the escalation of migrants. Inami has resolved to incorporate more Federal Immigration Agents on the train route and, at the same time, the company has also increased private security elements. Analysts have already estimated the daily losses for the company at 40 million pesos.

Despite these measures, the flow of thousands of migrants continues to make its way through Mexico in its attempt to reach the United States. From the Immigration offices filled with people seeking asylum in Tapachula (Chiapas) to the caravans of migrants stranded in Piedras Negras ( Coahuila), waiting for the trains to resume running. All are images of a migrant drain that has overwhelmed the authorities of Mexico and the United States, causing, in the process, an economic blow on both sides of the border.

If the closure of customs and border bridges continues, the economic damage will reach the maquiladoras. According to some newspapers in the north of the country, the maquiladoras are already preparing alternative routes to transport their goods. Among the factories affected by the dry logistics paralysis are those that assemble household appliances, motorcycles and auto parts.

Inami agents carry out an operation to detain migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juárez, on September 24. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

The setback to binational trade due to the migrant crisis occurs in a period in which Mexico has positioned itself as the main trading partner of the United States, even surpassing China and Canada. During the first half of this year, Mexican companies sent goods to the United States for a record value of $236 billion, an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2022, according to official United States figures.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the key information on current events in this country