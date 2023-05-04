Home page World

Customs officials at India’s Kolkata airport checked a man with a leg cast more closely – and found around twelve kilograms of gold in his bandage.

KOLKATA (India) – A limping man with a leg cast appeared to have raised suspicions among customs officials at Kolkata (formerly Kolkata) Airport in India. Rightly so, as it turned out during the inspection, because gold bars weighing around twelve kilograms were found in the traveler’s cast. Gold smuggling is a known problem in India.

Traveler had gold bars worth over 700,000 euros in plaster – and is innocent

A traveler was in Kolkata Airport with a leg cast in April this year. But instead of reaping pity, the allegedly injured man apparently caught the attention of customs officials. They quickly took the man aside. Despite the traveler’s protestations of an injury, an officer carefully cut open the cast, as on one of Yahoo News shared video can be seen. 26 gold bars with a total weight of about twelve kilos came to light, it was said. That would correspond to a value of over 700,000 euros. The smuggler himself stated that he had no knowledge of the gold hidden in the plaster.

Customs officials at Kolkata Airport showed a trained eye when trying to smuggle the allegedly injured man, plaster casts are a common method of smuggling gold to India. In addition, it was not the first time that a large discovery was made at Kolkata Airport. In 2013, cleaning workers discovered gold worth over 800,000 euros in an airplane parked at the airport.

Gold smuggling in India: These are the most creative smuggling methods

Gold smuggling is common in India. So often that the legally and illegally imported amounts are almost equal. According to the Indian newspaper, around 340 tons of gold are smuggled every year for every 380 tons of precious metal officially imported The Tribune India reported in February. The precious metal is very important in the South Asian country because it is considered lucky, is used in Hindu temples as a gift to the gods and is financial security for difficult times. India, along with China, is one of the largest gold consumers in the world, with most of the precious metal coming from abroad.

A few years ago, the Indian government increased the import tax on gold in order to curb demand. As a result, illegal imports increased enormously, whereby the smugglers often acted very creatively: In mid-April, officials picked up a man in Hyderabad, India, who wanted to smuggle gold worth around 24,000 euros. He had hidden the precious metal in the form of 64 screws and 16 rods on a converted suitcase. When the luggage was x-rayed, the smuggling attempt was noticed, it said. In February, customs officials in the Indian capital New Delhi arrested a man who tried to transport 4 pounds of gold worth more than 100,000 euros in his underwear through customs. But it can be even more creative: A report by the Wall Street Journal According to them, gold dust in henna powder, gold in nail polish or as a coating for chocolates are also known smuggling methods.