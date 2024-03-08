Customs | Cars with Russian license plates must be moved out of Finland within a week

It is not yet known what will happen to the cars left on the ground. According to the head of the customs control department, more detailed instructions on the matter are still pending.

Finland banned the import of cars registered in Russia to Finland last fall. Cars with Russian license plates must be moved out of Finland by Saturday next week, i.e. by March 16. There is about a week until the limit, but the preparation is still in progress.

Director of the Customs Control Department Sami Rakshit tells STT that it is not known how many cars with Russian license plates are still in Finland.

“It's all based on guesswork. If I were to make an estimate myself, I would say there are thousands. It is not based on any fact,” says Rakshit.

According to Rakshit, Customs has no estimate of how many cars have been exported from Finland since the announcement in September.

“It's more difficult, especially when the eastern border is closed, that you can't leave Finland directly for Russia. In practice, leaving means moving to another EU country.”

On Wednesday, STT's photographer went to see the parking garages of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, where there used to be a lot of cars registered in Russia. Now they were not found at all.

According to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, between 16 September 2023 and 5 March 2024, there have been 34 registered vehicles from Russia to Finland, of which 25 were approved and 9 were rejected.

What What will happen to cars with Russian license plates after Saturday next week, when the deadline has expired? According to Rakshit, it is complicated.

“It will assess why the car is here, how long it has been there and whether certain formalities have been taken care of with the car. More detailed guidance on the matter is pending, so I cannot go into details.”

Rakshit says that this week he asked different authorities for their views on the guidelines.

When the import ban was announced in mid-September, it was announced at the same time about an exception, according to which the ban does not apply to EU citizens or their immediate family members. This practically means citizens of EU and EEA countries permanently living in Russia.

“They have the right to come to Finland with a car with Russian license plates, as do diplomats. Another question is, for what purpose are you coming to Finland, how long will you be here and what kind of formalities do you need to complete with the various authorities. It varies.”

Rakshit admits that it is a complex jungle that is really difficult to parse. That's why this jungle is supposed to be made into an understandable form.

Rakshit I don't think that after the time limit expires, cars with Russian license plates will be chased, but rather the matter will be dealt with when we meet. The details in this matter are still being worked out.

“We instruct our own team and the police administration's team on how to act if cars are found, and what kind of reports to request and how to act if the reports are not in order.”

One thing that needs to be discussed is also where to take the cars whose clearances are not in order.

Does the owner of the car have a chance to get the car registered in Russia back if it has ended up in the possession of the authorities? According to Rakshit, there are different variations of it, but the final model is not ready yet.

“It depends so much on the status of the car. Has it been brought to Finland permanently, as a tourist car or for some other reason? All of these are important, as well as how long the car has been here and where it is used.”

Parliament of Latvia Saeima last year approved an initiative according to which confiscated Russian-registered cars will be given to Ukraine. Could this be possible in Finland as well?

Rakshit does not answer the question directly. Instead, he points out that Finland has strong property protection and no property is taken or used for any purpose without a legal basis. And of course, everyone can give as a gift or otherwise only their own property.

“The purpose of the sanctions is not to take over any property of the state. Such effects can come from legislation other than sanctions. It makes this car issue very problematic, because we have to deal with sanctions, customs and car tax legislation at the same time.”

“That's why I say that sanctions legislation will not lead to such a situation, but it is not excluded that some other legislation could lead to such a situation. However, the customs authority does not make such decisions that cars that may have become state property would be given to Ukraine.”

Rakshit points out that even after Saturday next week, there are cars in Finland with Russian license plates that are legally in Finland.

“The car's right to exist is not reflected in the license plate. There are a lot of people here who have the legal right to keep a car with Russian license plates in the future as well.”