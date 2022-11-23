Customs officials at New York’s JFK airport recently made a remarkable find. As the luggage passed through the X-ray scanner, they saw the outline of a life-size cat on the screen. There was a live cat in one of the suitcases.

The owner of the suitcase had checked in on November 16 for a flight with Delta Air Lines from New York to Orlando (Florida). The red cat was trapped in it for hours, on top of the clothes, in danger of being taken aboard the plane, where there was a good chance that it would not survive the journey. Fortunately, he was discovered in time. A few red hairs stuck out from between the zipper.

Employees who opened the suitcase were "shocked," a spokesman for TSA, the US government agency in charge of transportation security, told news channel CNN. "It's rare that we discover a live animal in a checked bag."



The traveler said it was not his cat, but someone’s with whom he was staying. He stated that the animal probably sneaked into the trunk without anyone noticing. The cat’s 37-year-old mistress told the newspaper New York Post that she hadn’t noticed that her cat was gone.

“Our cats like to rummage in bags and boxes. Apparently one of them got into this trunk. It was an accident.”

The cat, named Smells, has since been reunited with his mistress. “I was afraid he would be completely upset, but on the way back he didn’t even meow. He acted like nothing happened.”

