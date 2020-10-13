Britain and the European Union must reach an agreement on their future trade relations by the beginning of November.

With or without an agreement, France wants to be ready for Brexit. On Monday October 12, Jean Castex chaired an interministerial meeting in order to accelerate France’s preparations for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on January 1, 2021, i.e. the end of the transition period during which rules prior to the divorce between London and Brussels continued to apply.

“The Prime Minister asked that the ministries put themselves in a position to respond quickly to all the questions asked by companies, territories and individuals”, Matignon indicates in a press release. “Even if it wishes to avoid a lack of agreement, France is preparing for all scenarios, in close consultation with its European partners and the European Commission”, add text. Objective of this work: “define, in consultation with the professions and the territories concerned, the most appropriate support methods to support the most exposed sectors.”

A platform for requesting residence permits for Britons residing in France

Thus, a platform for requesting tickets for British nationals residing in France will be available on October 19. The government also recalled that 1,200 people have been recruited for customs and health controls at the borders.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that London would explore all possible avenues to reach a trade deal after January 1 but that progress should be made in the coming days to settle the differences, especially on the fishing record.

Britain and the European Union must reach an agreement on their future trade relations by early November, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune said on Sunday, reiterating that the Twenty-Seven would not agree a compromise at a discount.