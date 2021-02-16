Microsoft wants to make customizing Windows 10 much easier, and thanks to the introduction of the menu “Use of the Device” you will have no problem getting it. As our regular readers will know, this is a section that can be used to configure a recent installation of Windows 10 based on the main use that we are going to give our PC.

When this menu appears, we can choose from a total of six options to customize Windows 10:

Games: optimizes the operating system to run these types of applications.

optimizes the operating system to run these types of applications. Family: in this case the optimizations and adjustments are focused on the particularities of a multi-user environment.

Creativity: the customization of the operating system is oriented, in this case, in everything related to the creative side of the user, including, of course, the use of photos and videos.

the customization of the operating system is oriented, in this case, in everything related to the creative side of the user, including, of course, the use of photos and videos. College and duties: focused on jobs that include note taking, writing, and participating in collaborative projects.

focused on jobs that include note taking, writing, and participating in collaborative projects. Entertainment: As its name suggests, the optimizations are focused on the reproduction of multimedia content, the use of social networks and web browsing.

As its name suggests, the optimizations are focused on the reproduction of multimedia content, the use of social networks and web browsing. Business: It includes tasks such as recording and tracking expenses, managing clients, and everything related to managing our business.

Choosing one of those six options is the way easier, faster and more direct way to customize Windows 10, and yes, it is interesting for less expert users, although not so much for advanced users. All in all, it is still good news.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft is still “exploring this idea”, and from what we have seen, it is considering integrating it into the “Personalization” section of Windows 10. The attached image clearly shows a section dedicated to “Device Use”, which means that this tool would not be limited at the moment in which we install Windows 10, but we can use it at any time and change, when we want, the optimization of Windows 10.

This would be very useful, since it would be possible to adapt and customize Windows 10 in real time depending on the needs we have at all times.

Customizing Windows 10 is easy, but now it will be even easier

Let’s face it, customize Windows 10 it has never been complicated, although it is true that optimizing it and adapting it to a specific type of use could become a challenge for less advanced users. With this new tool, everything will be simpler, and we can adapt the customization to each situation.

It is important to note that it is still far from clear what changes Microsoft could make to “Device Usage” when that feature reaches its final version. On the other hand, we also don’t know exactly what changes the operating system makes to carry out the optimizations of each of those six categories that we have given.

We will be watching to see how this tool evolves and when its implementation is confirmed in a semi-annual update. In this sense, it had been rumored that Microsoft could launch it as a central pillar of the Windows 10 21H2, known as “Sun Valley”, an update that could also bring the new floating start menu, but nothing is confirmed, so we can only wait.