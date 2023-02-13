Getting tailor-made driving advice when you go out works against traffic jams. But, is it really so?

Delft University of Technology (TU) has carried out a test with the help of Flitsmeister. During the test of TU Delft motorists have received tailor-made advice. This has apparently improved the flow of cars near Leiden on the A4.

Driving advice against traffic jams

Nobody stands in traffic jams for fun and the figures for 2022 were not tender. Not even us! A piece of advice with which you can avoid a traffic jam is always convenient. The TU Delft research lasted eighteen months. The A4 near Leiden is always busy, but due to road works it is busier than busy. And in particular the direction to Amsterdam. Motorists going in this direction were advised by Flitsmeister to continue to drive on the parallel lane (or to take it) instead of the main lane.

File expert at TU Delft is Victor Knoop en says to BNR that this worked. Because a year and a half ago we were all still working at home, now the traffic situation has changed, according to the expert. He continues by stating that there has been 20 percent more traffic and, nevertheless, traffic jams have not increased.

Calculations by the smart minds show that traffic on the A4 near Leiden will flow better if only two percent of through traffic takes the parallel lane. The researchers even dare to say that without this measure the number of traffic jams would have increased. The results are so good that Flitsmeister continues to provide tailor-made advice even after the test.

Subtle side note

Who are we not to agree with these scholars? Well, the editors of Autoblog. And especially @Wouter who has an unsalted opinion about this. He has driven here quite often recently and during the work there were three narrower lanes on the main carriageway. That is one lane more and then traffic can indeed flow better.

And by the way, it is actually crazy that the road between the two largest cities in the Netherlands actually only has two lanes. When will something be done about that?

