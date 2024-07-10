Although we are still a couple of months away from its release, with each new trailer, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is positioned as one of the most important titles in this series. So far we have seen a large library of characters, scenarios and powers. Now, Bandai Namco has confirmed that this installment will also give us the opportunity to customize each fighter..

Through a new official publication focused on providing a guide for new players, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will have a large list of items that we can customize. These range from simple outfits that we will unlock, to items that can help us on the battlefield.. These are the four elements that you can modify to your liking:

Outfits : You can modify your character’s outfit based on the clothes you unlock. This is a purely cosmetic change that does not affect statistics, although it can sometimes modify movements when equipped.

Accessories : You have the possibility to equip some characters with their anime accessories, which can increase your power or skills during combat.

Guy : Defines the additional skill based on the type of character you select.

Capsules: Improve character skills (speed, strength, HP, etc.) by customizing them with capsules.

You will unlock each element as you progress through the game, completing challenges.and carry out every little activity that this installment has for you. In this way, each user will have the opportunity to express their tastes and playing style in an easy and simple way.

We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 11. In related topics, you will be able to play Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ahead of time. Likewise, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would receive DLC from Daima.

Author’s Note:

It is important to remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It won’t be a competitive game like Dragon Ball FighterZso the developers have the room to experiment with the combat system, and give players the space to have fun first and foremost.

Via: Bandai Namco