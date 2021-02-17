Tables, awnings and voices have returned to the streets and squares of 19 municipalities in the Region this Wednesday with the resumption of the hotel business, since the drop in the incidence rate of coronavirus below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants allows the reopening of the terraces at 75% of their capacity. In the middle of the morning, in the center of Murcia, the atmosphere is balanced between the happiness of the customers, the resignation of the owners and workers of the premises and the doubts about the restriction to non-cohabitants.

Elena, María José and Pablo, three university students between 19 and 22 years old, share a table and a day of celebration on the terrace of the El Secreto bar, in the Plaza de Las Flores. “We are cohabiting because we live together in a residence”, they assure. «There was a lot of desire. We have been celebrating since eleven in the morning. Inaugurating. We have had breakfast out and we are going to eat out», Says María José, a journalism student.

Elena, who is in Pharmacy, begins to justify going from bar to bar: “Until now, all we had done was go for a walk by the river from time to time and go to class.” But soon he adds: «Well, and some clandestine party than another. But we are not irresponsible, because we do not see our parents.

Juan Ramón López, waiter at Mesón de Murcia, which has the terrace with the most customers in the square and does not stop for a second to serve barrel reeds, expresses doubts about what is allowed and what is not. “What they have told me is that if they are living together, up to six people can be together,” he says. To know if those who sit are or not, you can only ask. “I can’t ask for the documentation”, Explain. “I ask, but people can fool me.”

During the morning, a couple from the Local Police ensure that there are no excesses on the terraces. They lift customers from several tables that exceed the allowed number, although this time, they leave them without penalty. «They are reporting, they are not fining yet. They don’t tell us anything, it’s up to the customer, ”reports a waiter from the square.

In La Tapa, the manager, Luis Espinosa, regrets that, with the current circumstances, “the accounts do not come out.” It has removed 30% of its workforce from ERTE, but it has been pushed by the end of forced ERTE. «Now we have ERTE due to a drop in production, and the company has to assume 20% of Social Security. We open to lose less“, he complains. This circumstance means an expense of about 4,000 euros per month with the current staff, as calculated.

«They have passed the ball to us our roof. We do not cover expenses with the terrace at 75% and closing at eight». The hotelier warns that “if things continue like this, we will end up having to make a personnel adjustment. The help they have given us, all of them are welcome, they are nothing. They do not save us from this ruin.