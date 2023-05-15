The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned of actions that lead to individuals losing their rights in compensation claims in cases of car accidents against insurance companies, including violating the conditions and controls stated in the insurance policy.

Al-Sharif emphasized the importance of individuals familiarizing themselves with the terms of insurance policies well, to know the rights owed to them in the event of a traffic accident, medical error, or otherwise, as well as paying attention to committing actions that forfeit their rights in compensation claims from insurance companies in the event of accidents.

Individuals said that they faced refusal from insurance companies, in compensation claims, on the grounds that they had violated the terms and conditions contained in the insurance policy, or because they were not aware of the limits of permissible coverage, as a person named Murad says that he caused a traffic accident, which did not result in any injuries or deaths. However, he caused severe damage to his vehicle, as well as the vehicle of the victim, but he was later surprised that the insurance company refuses to repair his vehicle, as well as the vehicle of the victim, on the basis that during the commission of the accident he was driving a vehicle with a “normal gear” while holding an “automatic” driver’s license. Is the insurance company entitled to refrain from repairing the two vehicles for this reason?

Fatima says that she resides in the country, and her husband died as a result of an accident he was exposed to, and she bore him five children. After the accident, she went to the insurance company and obtained the legal blood money from her, wondering whether she could sue the insurance company and the person responsible for the accident with appropriate compensation for her and her children, after passing Four years after the accident?

Mazen says that he works in a private company, and one day he felt very tired, and went to the hospital, which told him that he needed a very quick and urgent operation, and indeed he did it, but it resulted in severe damage that tired him and put him out of work, and caused him many complications, and he stayed A lawsuit against the insurance company to claim compensation?

He added that the first payment made by the insurance company in the case was to remove its legal liability for amounts that exceed one million dirhams, while the amount of compensation claimed for the damages incurred amounted to five million dirhams, wondering if the court had ruled for him an amount of more than one million. dirhams, how can he get the full compensation?

For his part, Al-Sharif stressed that the insurance company has the right to refuse to repair the vehicle, if it becomes clear to it that the culprit violated the terms of the insurance policy, including that he was driving a vehicle and caused the accident with a driving license different from the category authorized in the driver’s license that he obtained, calling for the importance of taking Beware of mistakes or behaviors that some may consider simple, but they result in the loss of the person’s rights to compensation, due to his violation of the provisions of the insurance policy.

Al-Sharif alerted the need to pay attention to the statute of limitations in cases against insurance companies, which include claims for financial and moral compensation, and if a person is late in claiming compensation for an accident, due to his lack of knowledge of the identity of the defendant, then in such a case, he can sue the insurance company and the person responsible for the accident, And asking them for appropriate compensation, and for the questioner, if she already knew the identity of the culprit four years after the accident, she can sue him, and the statute of limitations will be calculated from the date of her knowledge of the culprit.

Al-Sharif advised the need to know the legal procedures followed when filing compensation claims for medical errors, as insurance companies are not obligated to pay more than what is stated in their insurance policy for the plaintiff, and therefore the hospital or doctor can be sued to pay the claimed compensation amounts in addition to the insurance company.