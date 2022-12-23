The victory turned the streets of Buenos Aires and other cities into wild parties, while the demand for tattoos of national team legend Lionel Messi, the best player in the World Cup and Argentina’s top scorer, rose sharply.

After a night of celebrations following the national team’s return to the capital, many flocked to tattoo parlors in Buenos Aires to get Messi’s pictures printed on their bodies.

“I knew that a lot of people wanted to tattoo Messi and the team,” said tattoo artist Sebastian Arguello, who was wearing the jersey of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. “They already booked for the final, but I never imagined there would be a queue in my shop the next day.”

A day after Argentina beat France on penalties in a thrilling final, Arguello said his shop’s phone was ringing nonstop, with questions about Messi’s tattoos, the World Cup and Argentine flags.

A customer, Ramiro Solis, said: “I decided not to get more tattoos, but when I saw Messi lift the trophy, I was sure that this man deserves a tattoo.”

On another site, Christian Grieux tattooed Messi’s No. 10 shirt bearing the World Cup with 3 stars, saying he wanted “a different, distinctive tribute: just like Messi.”