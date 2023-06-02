With videosAt least three customers of Essent, Eneco and Vattenfall have received settlement proposals of between 400 and 1400 euros from their energy supplier. This happened after they filed a claim about an unjustified rate increase.

Millions of Dutch people were faced with interim increases in energy prices last year, but these may have been contrary to the law, as was already apparent in February after a court ruling in Amsterdam. This judge ruled in favor of a Vattenfall customer after he had started a lawsuit against the energy giant, which he believed to have unjustly implemented several rate increases. That was a serious slap on the wrist for the energy company.

The case revolves around the variable energy contracts that millions of Dutch people have. The regulator ACM allows the rates to be changed only twice a year: on 1 January and 1 July. An exception applies ‘in the event of very exceptional unforeseen changes in market conditions that would make it unsustainable to leave rates unchanged’.

Unfair business practice

That exception was last year because of the Ukraine war, say energy companies. The prices of gas and electricity suddenly rose so fast that interim increases were inevitable in their eyes. The judge thought very differently about this, and ruled in favor of the customer (who has purchased electricity from Vattenfall since 2015). According to the judge, this was an 'unfair commercial practice'. There were also passages in contracts that were grammatically insufficient to understand 'for normal, well-informed consumers'.

The Frisian lawyer Roelof de Nekker, who represented the Vattenfall client, already predicted that the ruling could have far-reaching consequences. Many other consumers knocked on his door, not all of whom he could help. He did draw up a sample letter that people could use to approach their energy supplier. That letter could also be a first step towards the disputes committee, where people can go in case of a conflict with a company. Also consumer program Checkout made viewers aware of this. Thousands of people climbed into the pen.

According to De Nekker, energy companies do not seem to want to go to the disputes committee or go to court. At least three people have received a settlement proposal from their energy company to avoid legal proceedings. The settlements range from 400 to 1400 euros. De Nekker: ,,One of them received a proposal of 200 euros, to which I said that I would not do that. Vattenfall then doubled that amount." De Nekker thinks that more people have received a settlement proposal. "Companies may have stipulated confidentiality."

Mass claim

De Nekker still has two pending lawsuits from customers at Essent and Energiedirect. The case of Essent’s customer will be heard in July, while no date has yet been set for the other.

According to De Nekker, consumer complaints are so massive that it is time for a foundation that could make a mass claim. The organization Gobaxter, which stands up for duped consumers in other cases, is now collecting complaints.

Eneco says through a spokesperson that it is ‘in the right with regard to tariff adjustments’ and also states that the company ‘will not avoid going to the disputes committee’. The company does acknowledge that settlement proposals have been sent. “We do this in specific cases, if we see reason to do so. In case of complaints, we always try to work it out with the customer.”

