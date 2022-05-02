Product at R$ 0.99 a kilo caused confusion in an establishment in Planaltina during opening promotion

An onion sale at a supermarket in the administrative region of Planaltina, in the Federal District, caused confusion among customers last Sunday (May 1, 2022). The product was being sold by R$ 0.99 a kilo. Videos circulating on social media show consumers fighting to fill their carts.

The episode took place during the inauguration of a unit of the Atacadão Dia a Dia chain. To the Power 360the establishment’s press office regretted what had happened and stated that, despite the confusion, no one was injured.

Watch (1min19s):

according to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the preview of inflation accelerated in April and registered a high of 1.73%. A group of expenses with an important increase was food and beverages (2.25%), with price increases in products such as tomatoes (26.17%), long-life milk (12.21%), carrots (15.02%) , soybean oil (11.47%), potato (9.86%) and French bread (4.36%).

Opposition

Opponents shared records of the onion scramble and blamed the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the episode. Here are the main posts on the subject: