Kommersant: Clients have begun to terminate contracts with operators due to YouTube failures

Clients of more than 135 regional providers have begun to terminate contracts due to disruptions in the operation of the YouTube video hosting service and other services of the American corporation Google. This reports “Ъ”.

According to the publication, the Rosteleset Association, which includes more than 200 regional telecom operators, sent a letter on August 7 to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev and the head of Roskomnadzor Andrey Lipov, in which they asked for an official explanation of the reasons for the uneven slowdown in the work of services at different companies.

Rosteleseti President Oleg Grishchenko said that telecom operators’ clients blame providers for the uneven slowdown of video hosting. For this reason, subscribers are breaking contracts with companies. According to Grishchenko, thousands of providers’ clients have complained about problems with YouTube.

On August 8, the Association of Small Regional Telecom Operators (AMOR), which includes more than 120 companies, also sent an appeal to the Ministry of Digital Development and Roskomnadzor due to the massive loss of subscribers for a similar reason.

Rosteleset stated that due to the lack of official explanations for the problems in the service and published regulatory acts, operators cannot explain to clients the reasons for the problems with the video hosting service.

On August 8, the number of complaints about failures in the operation of the YouTube video hosting service in Russia exceeded 31 thousand.

On July 25, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein announced a slowdown of YouTube in Russia. According to him, the speed of video loading on the platform will decrease to 70 percent. As the parliamentarian explained, this measure is aimed against the administration of the video hosting service, which violates Russian legislation.