Investigative Committee: Foreigner accused of attempted murder of chef to be arrested

In Moscow, investigators have brought charges against a bar customer who stabbed a cook in the heart. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the city.

A criminal case has been opened against the perpetrator under the article on attempted murder. Investigators examined and seized recordings from CCTV cameras and questioned witnesses. The investigation intends to petition the court to choose a preventive measure for the accused in the form of arrest.

According to the investigation, the accused is a foreigner. On the night of July 5, he had a quarrel with a 25-year-old cook at a bar on Rozhdestvensky Boulevard and stabbed him in the heart. The victim was hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow a 21-year-old visitor attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife due to a dispute over a parking space.