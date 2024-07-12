Customer service | “Your delicious meal has arrived,” says the robot and serves the food to the table – However, not everything goes smoothly

Customer service|Pikku-Pekka has been working at a traffic station in the North Savoia municipality for almost six months.

“Delicious your meal has arrived.”

The sound comes from a dark-surfaced, low tray-stand-like container that is just about to hit the window table of Joroinen’s Jari-Pekka bus station with its cargo.

Cartoon features, round eyes and a red mouth are handsome in the black screen that serves as the head. A striking, black-and-red bow is placed on one side of the screen.