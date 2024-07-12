Friday, July 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Customer service | “Your delicious meal has arrived,” says the robot and serves the food to the table – However, not everything goes smoothly

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Customer service | “Your delicious meal has arrived,” says the robot and serves the food to the table – However, not everything goes smoothly
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Pikku-Pekka has been working at a traffic station in the North Savoia municipality for almost six months.

“Delicious your meal has arrived.”

The sound comes from a dark-surfaced, low tray-stand-like container that is just about to hit the window table of Joroinen’s Jari-Pekka bus station with its cargo.

Cartoon features, round eyes and a red mouth are handsome in the black screen that serves as the head. A striking, black-and-red bow is placed on one side of the screen.

#Customer #service #delicious #meal #arrived #robot #serves #food #table #smoothly

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Deputy Minister of Defense visited the former Wagner PMC training ground

Deputy Minister of Defense visited the former Wagner PMC training ground

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]