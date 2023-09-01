Customer service | A strict message from the townspeople: I want the service in Finnish, please

Customers feel that the waiters’ lack of language skills is annoying, the townspeople tell HS.

May I Service in Finnish in Helsinki restaurants?

Not always, and that’s a problem, say the townspeople.

It was published in Helsingin Sanomat this week opinion piece, whose author had visited the restaurant Olivia in the center at the train station. According to the author, getting customer service in Finnish was challenging. The extra wait and communication difficulties made the experience infuriating and embarrassing, the author sums up.

HS could not reach a representative of restaurant Olivia to comment on the matter.

We asked Experiences from people who have moved around the train station about the customer service languages ​​of Helsinki restaurants. Everyone said they had come across a situation where the waiter did not speak Finnish.

The trio chatting in front of the station has just come from lunch in Kampi. Minna Rytkönen, Ulla Haltia and Tuula Miettinen are unanimous: Finland should have a service in Finnish.

The trio does speak English, but especially if the dining company is someone who doesn’t speak English, it can easily become an extra adjustment.

Then the restaurant will hardly be selected as a place to eat again.

Minna Rytkönen, Ulla Haltia and Tuula Miettinen went for a sunny lunch.

in Helsinki going on business trips Timo Pääkkönen has not come across an English-only service in Helsinki and also in Tampere. The idea of ​​doing restaurant business in English does not excite him.

“I do speak English, but I don’t like it,” he says.

“My opinion is that in Finland you should get service in Finnish or Swedish.”

In some in some places you can guess the service language in advance, he says Heikki Lappalainen. For example, there are many fast food places where the staff does not know Finnish.

For a Lappish person, doing business in English is not a problem, but it is nevertheless a clear phenomenon.

The staff’s lack of language skills becomes a problem when Lappalainen goes to eat with his parents. Then Lappalainen has to act as an interpreter.

“A bit embarrassing,” he describes interpreting situations.

Vantaa LA resident Jaana Rannikko says that he came across a lack of language skills, for example, in Olivia. Rannikko himself speaks English and other foreign languages, but he thinks the restaurant staff should know the local language.

Jaana Rannikko is worried, for example, about the safety of allergy sufferers in a situation where a common language cannot be found.

“You can’t demand that everyone speaks English”, says Rannikko.

The lack of a common language can even be dangerous, Rannikko reflects. If, for example, a person with a nut allergy is unable to explain the seriousness of his allergy to the waiter, the portion can be fatal for the customer.