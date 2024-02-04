Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 13:41

A customer filed a threat report after being warned that he could not use a notebook at Padaria Empório Bethaville, in Barueri, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. In images shared on social media, a man identified as the owner of the establishment appears with a piece of paper in his hands.

“I'll find you, I'll get you both. If I see this footage anywhere, I will kill you”, says the man in one of the videos. The case occurred on Wednesday, 31, around 12:30 pm, according to information in the police report.

O Estadão He looked for the bakery, but has not received any response so far. The incident report was registered at the Barueri police station, according to the Public Security Secretariat.

Videos showing the moment went viral on social media. In the images, the customer is approached inside the bakery, when he signals that he has purchased a coffee and a snack there.

The customer is then informed that the use of notebooks is prohibited on site. “Can you read?” asks one of the people who approaches the table, while displaying a sign.

Then, one of the establishment's representatives changes his tone of voice. At one point he tells the client to stop filming. The situation repeats itself outside the bakery, even with the presence of a police car.