While searching for high-quality organic products at affordable prices, an attentive customer made an astonishing discovery in the drugstore.

Munich – Tight wallet but pockets full of organic products? The era of organic products with overpriced prices is apparently numbered. Instead of finding what he was looking for in a specialized organic store, a customer came across unexpected organic bargains in the dm drugstore.

Compared to the prices at Netto, impressive savings were achieved at dm without having to compromise on sustainability. For example, conventional tomato paste at Netto costs 1.39 euros, while dm offers the inexpensive organic version for 0.85 euros.

This discovery makes it clear that high-quality organic food does not necessarily have to be expensive and that it is definitely worth looking for inexpensive alternatives in drugstores. A pleasant find for anyone who relies on a balanced diet without losing sight of the budget.

But what is behind the fact that organic products have such low prices at dm?

A few years ago, dm introduced a new, in-house product line with organic products. At the end of last year, the decision was made to remove around 200 products from long-standing partner supplier Alnatura from the range. Which led the founder to go to court.

Industry experts suspect that dm will achieve higher profits by introducing this own brand. So far, the company itself has not made any statements about this possible connection with Merkur.

With its own organic products, the drugstore is swimming against the tide

In the area of ​​organic products, dm takes an unconventional approach: Loud groceriespractice.de The in-house brand “dm Bio” recorded a volume increase of 15.6 percent in September.

Apparently customers appreciate dm’s Every Day Low Price strategy. According to the report, Bayer CEO emphasizes that strengthening customers’ purchasing power is a key priority in retail. The key to price stability for organic products could therefore lie in the circular economy. (cg)