Although about 40% of Brazilians find values ​​lower than R$1 in the Values ​​Receivable website, an account holder redeemed R$ 1.65 million forgotten in consortium quotas. The information was revealed today (29) by the Director of Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision of the Central Bank, Maurício Moura.

According to Moura, this was the largest amount withdrawn since the Values ​​Receivable system began to work. He gave the information at a public management seminar held in Curitiba.

“This person did not know that he had R$1.65 million in his name in the financial system and, thanks to the Values ​​Receivable system, he recovered this money. I imagine she was quite happy”, declared the BC director.

Yesterday (28), the Central Bank began to promote a new round of scheduling residual balance withdrawals. According to the agency, even those who participated in previous consultations will have to repeat the procedure because financial institutions have included new information in the system.

At this stage of the consultation, money comes from the following sources:

• closed and undrawn checking or savings accounts;

• improper collection of tariffs or credit obligations provided for in a term of commitment signed with the BC;

• capital quotas and apportionment of net surplus of credit union members;

• defunct consortium groups.

Under the new schedule, the account holder will be able to schedule the withdrawal at any time on the informed date, instead of entering at times determined by the system. The new release dates are as follows:

Year of birth release date until 1947 March 28 1948 to 1954 March 29th 1955 to 1959 March 30th 1960 to 1963 March 31 1964 to 1967 april 1st Repechage until 1967 April 2nd 1968 to 1971 April 4 1972 to 1975 April 5th 1976 to 1979 april 6 1980 to 1981 April 7th 1982 to 1983 april 8 Repechage 1968 to 1983 9th April 1984 to 1985 11th of April 1986 to 1988 April 12th 1989 to 1992 April 13th 1993 to 1997 april 14 from 1988 April 15th Repechage 1984 onwards april 16

From April 17th to May 1st, there will be a system overhaul. Consultations will resume on May 2, at the opening of the second phase of the program, which will include more sources of funds forgotten in the financial system.

According to the BC, around 114 million people and 2.7 million companies have accessed the query system created for the redemption of money. Of this total, 25.9 million individuals and 253,000 companies discovered that they have receivables.

Most forgotten resources, however, are of little value. According to BC survey, balances of up to BRL 1 correspond to 42.8% of cases and amounts of up to R$10 account for 69.7% of the total.

Check out the step-by-step procedure for withdrawing the money below:

Step 1

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and withdrawal period informed in the first consultation. Those who forgot the date can repeat the process, without waiting for March 7th.

step 2

Log in with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level). If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he must register or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) on the Gov.br website or application. The BC advises the account holder not to leave to create the account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption. check out how to level up do login Gov.br.

step 3

Read and accept the disclaimer

step 4

Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable. The first stage of the query only reported the existence of amounts receivable, without providing details.

step 5

Click on the option indicated by the system:

“Request here”: to return the amount via Pix within 12 working days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys and provide personal data and save the protocol number, in case he needs to contact the institution.

“Request via institution”: the financial institution does not offer a return via Pix. The user must contact the telephone or e-mail provided to arrange the withdrawal method with the institution: Available Electronic Transfer (TED) or Credit Document (DOC).

Important: On the information screen of amounts receivable, the citizen must click on the name of the institution to consult the service channels.

New phase

In May, there will be a new round of consultations, with another R$ 4.1 billion available. In the second step, the following sources of residual balances will be included:

• improper collection of fees or credit obligations not provided for in the terms of the commitment;

• closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

• accounts closed with brokers and securities dealers;

• other situations that result in amounts to be returned recognized by financial institutions.

In addition to residual values ​​in banks, the citizen may have other sources of forgotten money, such as public funds quotas, review of Social Security benefits, fine-mesh refunds of the Income Tax and even small lottery prizes.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide to facilitate the search for additional resources.

