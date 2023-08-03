Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

How much tip is appropriate? Being a regular customer for over seven years and never giving anything seems stingy. A customer surprises with a late rain of money.

Munich – It’s such a thing with promises. Often these are given too lightly, and at a certain point neither the sender nor the receiver expect anything from the empty words. Also an example from the social network Twitter shows that trust in someone who has disappointed in the past has been shaken. Specifically, it was about a waitress who was put off time after time when it came to the tip. But what followed was a complete surprise.

Twitter: Waitress receives late tip: “Very unusual”

“Since 2016 he has been putting me off with the same sentence over and over again,” she says. That was at least seven years ago. The phrase is a rather flimsy-sounding excuse: ‘Oh, now I forgot the tip!'”

She herself looks as if she has already closed the case: “So far, so ordinary,” she writes. But then the twist: “Yesterday he noticed it himself before paying (‘I say that every time, right?’) and from that point on it became very unusual.” As an explanation, she posts a photo of the bill. The guest drank a white wine spritzer, a bottle of Chardonnay and a glass of water. For that he has to shell out 36.85. And he tips: 513 euros and 15 cents! So he pays smooth 550 euros.

She gives a little more context in the comments: The guest comes almost three times a day for weeks, he often works from the store on his cell phone. Then he doesn’t come for weeks at all. He is “a regular customer, always busy, always on the phone and uses our shop as an ‘external office’.” Her first reaction to the large tip: to ask. “Well, it wasn’t a mistake, I asked three times if there wasn’t a zero too much.”

Customer amazed: “It still exists, the appreciation”

Twitter users rejoice with the waitress. “It’s great that he did it. It still exists, the appreciation,” writes someone. “Belief in humanity comes back,” says another user. But a user also calculates: “He has been coming about three times a week for 7 years and then not again, so let’s say he comes 59 days a year. Times years makes about 415 visits, each time 10 percent tip with similar consumption, makes about 1500 euros. So there are still about 1000 euros missing.”

She wants to use the money to pay her rent deposit. And she already knows what she’s going to do with the receipt: “I’ll frame the receipt. As a motivator.”

Another absurd tip receipt recently went through the roof on social media. When it comes to tipping, there is a pitfall in Italy: What does “coperto” mean on the invoice? (cgsc)