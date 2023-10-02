The company founded by Jerónimo Arango usually becomes trendy due to offers, clearance sales and large discounts in its physical stores, as well as online, however, this time, it gave something to talk about because a customer exposed the company by exposing prices.

Although one of consumers’ favorite content is those that are recorded by clients or employees of various brands, since they tell tips and secrets, which helps many save, however, this time, a client was shocked to discover a unusual data in prices.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@alexisdanielmr’ account went viral after spreading a video, since 28 seconds were enough to capture the attention of all the clients of Aurrera Winery, Walmart, Soriana and more supermarkets.

The convenience store in Mexico created in 1970 is known for its motto of ‘The champion of low prices’, since having Mama Lucha as an iconic character, it usually brings the discounts it announces.

Likewise, Bodega Aurrera stands out from its rivals by offering household items, linen, electronics and even financial services, this to satisfy the needs of their clients.

However, a consumer when walking through the aisles of Bodega Aurrera He found something unusual, which is why he did not hesitate to share it with his followers, since it deals with prices.

During the viral video, the creator of the content showed different products, which supposedly had offers, but when he lifted the label he realized that it actually said the same figure, so he questioned whether there was actually an offer.

