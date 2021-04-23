In a Berlin Aldi Nord branch, a customer with dark skin was racially insulted and attacked by other customers. A video about the incident triggered a shit storm on the net.

Berlin – A customer with dark skin was racially insulted and attacked in an Aldi Nord branch in Berlin. The person concerned shared video recordings of the incident on his Instagram profile. The clip received more than 2 million clicks in less than 17 hours.

The video shows how some Aldi customers insult the man and even throw boxes at him. When the man expresses his displeasure with the situation, the other customers ask him to leave the store. You can also see how the Aldi Nord branch management accompanies the customer together with a security employee from the store. However, the situation is not settled.

Racist incident in Aldi branch: Netz shows solidarity with black people

The conflict among the customers started after a racist insult was expressed several times in the direction of the black man. When the latter drew attention to the fact that racist language “is not to be accepted and is considered an insult”, the dispute developed.

Many users then showed their solidarity with the man. “Disgusting”, wrote about a user under the video. Another commented: “@aldinord you don’t just have cheap groceries. Your employees are cheap and tasteless too !! Just bad people ”. The clip sparked a wave of outrage on social networks. Numerous users called on Aldi and Aldi Nord to comment on the racist incident in their branch. *FR is an offer from IPPEN.Media.