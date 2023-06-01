Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

A cappuccino causes a great deal of trouble in Vienna: a customer is so shocked when she sees the bill that she promptly vents on Twitter.

Vienna/ Munich – Viennese cosiness is particularly evident in the many coffee houses. For many, visiting a coffee house is simply part of Vienna. Because there is almost nothing nicer than ordering a hot or cold cappuccino with a piece of cake in summer temperatures.

But now a cappuccino price in a Viennese café in the 1st district caused a stir. A customer was so shocked by the price of what is probably the most popular Italian drink that she posted the bill on her Twitter account and complained about the rip-off.

Cappuccino price in the Viennese café causes excitement

The Viennese have made drinking coffee a culture. Like the Austrian daily newspaper Small newspaper writes, around 84 percent of people in Austria start the day with coffee, and 66.7 percent also enjoy it in the afternoon. The favourites: cappuccino and espresso. The international “Cappuccino Price Index” shows how much you pay for it. Every year, experts compile a list of how much a cup of coffee costs in major cities around the world. According to this, Vienna has so far ranked in the upper midfield with an average of 3.40 euros for a cappuccino.

But that seems to have changed. A customer in a café should now pay 6.90 euros for the coffee specialty. On Twitter, she scolds: “I usually never do that, to ‘out’ the company. But the price of the cappuccino knocks the bottom out of the barrel!”

“Served on a mug that fits an espresso macchiato,” she tweeted. Like the news portal oe24.at reports, according to the homepage of the well-known café, the cappuccino previously cost 5.50 euros. In Munich, a café visitor was also amazed when he got his bill.

Café visitor scolds – Twitter users are annoyed

The angry tweet met with little understanding. Criticism rains down and many Twitter users react rather annoyed:

“Recommend filter coffee from your own machine at home. Don’t understand how you can be surprised afterwards. Don’t you all look at the map first? I mean, you are responsible, adult people. That borders on stupid.”

“Please, this is a 1A tourist trap”.

“Now it would be interesting to know whether the waiters’ salaries were increased by the same amount”

“Were you dragged into the bar by the hair and forced to consume at gunpoint? Or simply “forgot” to read the card BEFORE. And if it’s too expensive, change local. Order, consume and THEN blaspheme. That’s pathetic.”

“For the 1st, the price doesn’t surprise me”.

Higher energy and food prices and rising inflation have caused food and drink prices to rise significantly in many restaurants and cafes. It is also not so easy for many catering operators to tie in with pre-corona figures. According to data from oe24.at, the inflation rate in April was 9.7 percent across Austria. (Vivian Werg)