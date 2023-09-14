Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 09/14/2023 – 8:41

This Friday, September 15th, Customer Day takes place across the country. On this occasion, industry and retail prepare a series of offers to attract consumers. And how to apply the right strategy at this time? Next, check out tips for how to take advantage of the date to increase sales and strengthen relationships with customers.

The first point highlighted by experts is to always be aware of changes in consumer behavior, mainly related to e-commerce, which in recent times has become a very relevant business trend for the Brazilian economy.

To give you an idea, by the end of the year, the segment should generate around R$186 billion, according to estimates by the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABComm). Another survey, carried out by Octadesk, shows that 61% of Brazilians prefer to shop online.

Customer Day, in addition to being an opportunity for virtual consumers, represents a good opportunity for retailers to prepare their strategy for Black Friday, when offers and discounts are even more aggressive.

In the opinion of the vice-president of ABComm, Rodrigo Bandeira, the entrepreneur must focus on doing his homework and strengthening the relationship with the customer with the aim of gaining loyalty from that consumer.

“[O lojista virtual] You should take advantage of the date to value the customer and show that they are the company’s main gear. But there is no point putting campaigns into practice and forgetting the main thing”, he comments.

The ‘main’, according to Bandeira, is the customer’s shopping experience. “It’s not enough to activate marketing and forget about complaints. You need to work on your brand’s reputation on complaint sites and social media,” he reminds us.

This way, the entrepreneur has a clear path to implementing sales policies such as cashbacks and coupons, which can be, for example, used in future purchases on upcoming dates related to retail, such as Children’s Day, Black Friday and Christmas.

Another tip is to reactivate customers who haven’t purchased from your store for a while. In this case, Bandeira points out the correct use of CRM to activate the correct marketing strategies.

“More loyal customers demand different strategies. Look for intelligence tools where you create specific filters for each type of consumer reached by the campaign”, he highlights.

Risks of increased demand

Due to the offers and discounts, it is reasonable that traffic in the online store increases. Therefore, the retailer’s attention must also be directed to the security of their virtual business.

Scams such as fraud, use of cloned cards, phishing, unjustified chargebacks – when the customer requests a refund without legitimacy – and other illicit actions can cause serious financial losses.

“One of the biggest risks at this time of increased flow is the possibility of criminals posing as false customers. Identifying and distinguishing between a legitimate customer and a fraudster can be a significant challenge for online store entrepreneurs”, warns digital crime expert, Wanderson Castilho. Recent data reveals a 19% increase in the number of attacks during the second half of 2022, exceeding the global average of 13%.

“The market already provides a very high level of security for online retailers to the point of being hacked, but in the case of fraud, these entrepreneurs need to always be alert to new scams that emerge”, he concludes.

