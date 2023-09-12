Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 09/11/2023 – 16:39

This Friday, the 15th, retailers promise to put more discounts on the shelves due to Customer Day. The action takes place around two months before Black Friday, being a more national commercial date. It is an opportunity for the consumer to advance purchases, but it must be done with organization, in addition to avoiding pitfalls and buying with ‘fake’ discounts.

+ Americanas offers up to 40% discount on diapers, toys and baby accessories

How to save

“To save money or make rational purchases, the tip is to ask yourself: do I want it or do I need it? If you really need to buy something, you need to do some research. Start the week looking, even before this ‘Black Friday’, for example. If this is not the case, it is better to postpone the purchase”, explains Graziela Fortunato, specialist in Personal Finance at the PUC Rio Business School.

Consumers need to reflect on the possibility of paying in installments or in cash. “Brazilians, in general, cannot do the math to understand what interest rate they are paying for a given product. And then, that strategy of ‘how much do you want to pay’ and ‘how much is in your pocket’ ends up being a very interesting discourse for working especially with class C, which has a budget limit”, argues Flávia Freitas, coordinator of the Courses of Facha Administration and Marketing.

For the specialist, it is necessary to be clear about the idea of ​​opportunity cost, which is the cost that is paid in interest to be able to have the product at that moment instead of saving money and being able to pay in cash at another, more opportune moment.

Many retailers end up calling, for example, a 50% discount, but they have doubled the value of the item and the effective discount is very little. So you need to monitor the purchase you want and monitor its price to understand what is the right time to make that purchase. The discount percentage will largely depend on the urgency that the customer has to have that product.

“There are products and categories where prices are more stable, with, for example, a 5% to 10% discount, which ends up being advantageous since they won’t find this in other situations. In clothing, for example, much more work is done due to discounts. The clothes come from that season, from that collection and you can buy them at a more interesting price”, explains Flávia.

What will be the discounts?

For Graziela, everything will depend on the stores and products. “On this ‘Brazilian Black Friday’, when a product has a lot of discount and if the purchase is online, be suspicious, as it may not be delivered, in certain cases. Another tip is to compare the prices of products with shipping already included”, she adds. In retail, stores such as Casas Bahia and Magalu already have coupons starting at 10% off, as well as longer installment options.

Don’t fall into traps

Commercial dates end up accumulating complaints from consumers who encounter ‘pitfalls’ when shopping, whether with false discounts or even goods that are not delivered, in the case of online shopping. The first and best tip to avoid inconvenience is to research the company he is buying from, the reputation of the store, if it is online, the website, as explained by Carolina Vesentini, lawyer at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

“Still in the research, try to find out the average market value of that merchandise so as not to fall for a cold promotion, because some companies unfortunately use the technique of selling at half the price, increasing the value of the product so that the offer appears tempting. So it is important to check whether that value is actually advantageous”, recommends Carolina.

The Consumer Protection Code requires clarity of information, therefore it is necessary to check payment conditions and objectivity in pricing information. “It is mandatory for the price to be upfront, if there is a discount offered in terms of time or the payment method used, fees, interest and possible additional charges apply”, explains the lawyer.

Tips for those who sell

The date can also be used for e-commerce and small businesses. Igor Amieiro, founder of the Aquarium agency, listed the three main strategies for achieving successful results on Customer Day:

Extend focus and bring more opportunity to the customer

One of the strategies that is gaining more and more space is to extend the commemorative date to the entire week or even the entire month. “The idea is that all the spotlight is focused on the customer, so expanding what would be just a day to be celebrated brings more sales opportunities and, mainly, more opportunities for those who will consume”, explains Amieiro.

Offer promotions and discounts that make sense to the consumer

Giving the customer the opportunity to save is a decisive factor when purchasing. In this case, it is important to be careful not to end up at a loss and offer something that delights the consumer. “Assembling promotional kits or presenting gifts is a great fundraising strategy. This way, the customer’s first contact will be more attractive and it is an opportunity to talk to those who do not yet know the brand”, he recommends. For loyal customers, the expert suggests offering some type of exclusivity, such as special offers and gifts.

Make sure the team provides good service

For Igor, in addition to a strategy, it is essential that the entire team is motivated to ensure that the consumer has a great experience. “If the service is in person, the ideal is that the attendants are already instructed to bring the best to the customer before, during and after the purchase. If it works online, which can make it a little difficult to be close to the consumer, good monitoring of the entire purchase and post-purchase journey is necessary”, he concludes.