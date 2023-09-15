Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 09/15/2023 – 8:03

To celebrate Customer Day, which takes place this Friday, the 15th, banks and financial institutions have prepared a series of benefits, offers and special cashbacks to attract consumers. ASome companies have offers that can be taken advantage of throughout the month of September.

The commemorative date was created in 2003 by Marketing and Human Resources specialist, João Carlos Rego. The date was made official precisely in a period that is considered weak for sales in physical and virtual retail, as September is allocated between two months in which traditional commercial dates occur, such as Father’s Day, in August, and Children’s Day, in August. in October.

It is worth noting that many of the following promotions must be accessed through the institutions’ in-app marketplace. See some of the offers below:

Nubank

Magalu with up to 80% discount;

Discount and interest-free installments in 24 installments on Samsung products throughout the month of September;

Discounts on iFood Gift Cards;

Natura with 12% cashback between the 12th and 14th of September and 15% cashback on the 15th and 16th;

8% cashback at Alura, between the 12th and 17th of September;

5% cashback on Xiaomi smartphones from R＄499 on Amazon;

4% cashback at Madeira Madeira;

Products payable in up to 10 or 24 interest-free installments;

Top-ups over R$20 guarantee 10GB bonus at Vivo, between the 15th and 20th.

Banco Inter

Fixed income investments with the best rates of the year (valid between September 11th and 30th);

Real estate financing with payment starting only in 2024 (valid between September 11th and 30th);

Products at Inter Shop with up to 70% discount and 30% cashback (valid between September 11th and 30th);

Gift card to use on iFood with 10% cashback (valid between September 15th and 16th);

Consortiums with 80% reduction in the first 6 installments (valid between September 15th and 30th);

Accommodation with 14% cashback (valid between September 14th and 17th);

Giftcards with up to 10% cashback (valid until September 15th);

Bank of Brazil

Consigned: rates for new credit reaching up to 0.80% per month for some agreements;

Not assigned: reduction of 0.10 pp in the counter rate for Salary, Benefit and Automatic Credit lines;

Anticipation of the 13th: reduction of 0.15% pp;

Ourocard Bracelet: 50% off;

Personalized Card for R$1;

BB Crediário on credit card: rates from 0.99% per month;

R$100 discount coupon on purchases over R$200 at Rappi with Ourocard Elo;

Running jackets with an exclusive discount at Ativo Store;

Consortium administration fee with 15% discount for groups in training in the Automobiles and Motorcycles categories;

CDB Pré and LCA Pré with special conditions;

Ourocap PU with the right to up to 5 vouchers of R$30 each (for use with partners Uber, Ifood, Petz and Submarino).

PicPay

70% discount on specific products at PicPay Shop;

R$20 coupons on purchases over R$50;

Cashback of up to 40% in stores such as Amazon, Magalu, Adidas and Natura.

Bradesco

Discounts of up to 60% on products and services at the Advantages Club;

Cashbacks of up to 11.5% on products and services at the Advantages Club.

Itaú

Products with up to 50% OFF in 18 interest-free installments or 15% cashback on cash purchases on Pix.

Box