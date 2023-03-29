VodafoneZiggo warns customers on Wednesday that their personal data may have come out in a data breach. The telecom provider works with market researcher Blauw and outsiders have gained access to personal data at a software supplier of that company.

It is not yet clear how many customers’ data may be on the street.

According to Blauw, fourteen partner companies have been affected by the data breach. NS announced on Tuesday that it had warned customers. A spokeswoman for VodafoneZiggo says she is one of the fourteen companies.

The provider reports that it has submitted a report to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP).