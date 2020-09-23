The practice, widespread in Gabon, could thus have a legal framework that would preserve in particular the rights of women, often harmed when their spouse disappears.

The Gabonese senate validated on September 17, 2020 a project aimed at establishing a legal framework for customary marriage. An important first step, even if the bill has yet to be examined by the deputies.

“The very high frequency of celebrations of customary marriages in our country testifies to the interest that the Gabonese give it. This massive and popular support obliges the legislator to put in place a legal framework in the matter”, at explained the senator of the department of Bayi-Brikolo (south-east of the country), Ernest Ndassiguikoula, project leader, during its hearing on September 15 by the National Assembly’s Commission for Laws, Administrative Affairs and Human Rights.

This traditional union is common but it has been banned since 1963. “Customary marriage existed legally in Gabon during the colonial period until May 1963, when law n ° 20/63 was passed to formally prohibit the practice of dowry. (at the heart of the traditional wedding system, Editor’s note)“, indicates a survey published in 2015 on the status of widows in Gabon by the foundation of the Gabonese first lady, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba.

“The recognition of customary and religious marriages ensures inheritance rights for widows who have not contracted a civil marriage and therefore, by this fact, victims of spoliation “, specifies the document.

Senator Ernest Ndassiguikoula stressed that his proposal was precisely aimed “to fill (a) legal vacuum “.” Customary marriage does not offer spouses the advantages provided for in the Civil Code “, he added.

The parliamentarian indicated that his approach was part of “in a process of social transformation”. “To keep and defend our customs, our practices and our rites by adapting them to the new context imposed on us by modernity and the law of which we are the custodians”, he clarified.

If Gabonese deputies follow their peers in the Senate, Gabon would join, among others, South Africa which recognizes customary marriages.