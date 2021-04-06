Dubai (Union)

The “Custom Show Emirates 2021” exhibition will launch a new version the day after tomorrow, Thursday, at the Dubai World Trade Center, after it was stopped last year due to the Corona pandemic, and the exhibition continues for 3 days, as more than 30,000 visitors are expected to attend, especially as it is the largest car event. In the UAE, it gives visitors an opportunity to see hundreds of modified cars, whether in the United Arab Emirates or neighboring countries that participate in the exhibition annually.

The exhibition includes a section devoted to classic cars, in addition to American muscle cars, in addition to racing cars with special specifications. This year’s version appears in a new dress by displaying a large number of cars and their types, in addition to the presence of cars bearing dazzling colors and graphics that attract visitors, and the matter extends to the drawings that affect the engines as well as the display of powerful cars with a design inspired by some famous movies and series, and inside the exhibition there is a dedicated corner For bikes that look like shiny artifacts, the exhibition will feature trucks, off-road SUVs and classic cars. The exhibition includes a group of competitions, including the modified bike competition, building engines, the mechanics champion, the modified car competition, and there is a drifting circuit, show and remote control cars.

Omar Hussain Al-Attar, Executive Director and Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the exhibition, confirmed that this year’s edition will be the best because it is held for the first time in Dubai, and that will distinguish it from exhibitions in previous years, and the new in the Custom Show 2021 is the participation of government agencies as a strategic partner and as a participant in the exhibition, and they are police Dubai, Civil Defense, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Media and Al Oula Radio Corporation, and Dubai Calender. There will be a competition for the first time to be announced, which is the most powerful modified car, between government and local authorities, and in terms of motorcycles, beautiful and strong bikes are expected to participate.