D3 PUBLISHER announces that CUSTOM MECH WARS it will be available worldwide next December 14th. The release is planned only in digital format on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steamwhile a physical version is expected to be released in Japan.

The game will be available in the special Earth Defense Force Collaboration Editionwith some game objects from the EDF series, but also in the Ultimate Editionwhich includes the same DLC and additional game items in collaboration with Samurai Maiden, Bullet Girls, Omega Labyrinth, Dream C Club and some additional voices for the pilots. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

CUSTOM MECH WARS – Announcement Trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu