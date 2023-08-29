D3 PUBLISHER has finally revealed CUSTOM MECH WARSformerly known as the Mysterious Project CMW. The title will be released worldwide throughout the winter on PlayStation 5 and PCalthough a specific release date has not yet been set.

This particular third-person shooter will allow us to take advantage of the system of Omega Customisation to create our own customized mech, whose only limit is our imagination, and fight against hordes of enemies. The title will support the online multiplayer for up to four players including Story modeallowing us to face it completely even in the company of friends.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for CUSTOM MECH WARS, below which you can find more information thanks to a brief overview released by the company. Good vision!

CUSTOM MECH WARS Take customization to the extreme with the Omega customization system and fight with unique combat units in this brand new third person shooter mecha game. – Build unique mechs thanks to the Omega customization system!

Not limited to bipedal builds, you can freely customize your mechs to include multiple heads, legs and arms in any position and angle you choose. Depending on the parts used, the parameters will vary wildly, so you can build mechs with all the skills and fighting styles you want! – Battle with customized Omega mechs in this thrilling third-person shooter!

Arm your custom mech to the teeth with every weapon imaginable and blast your way through incoming enemies. Experience the heart-pounding mecha action that only your custom Omega units can deliver. Destroy enemy units, collect their parts and customize your favorite mechs even more. Complete a variety of missions while battling, customizing and then battling and customizing again! – Join forces with other online players in Omega custom mech competition!

This game supports online multiplayer. Up to four players can work together to complete story missions just like in the single player mode. Not only will you be able to experience the thrill of tackling missions with friends, but you will also be able to show off your favorite personally customized mechs.

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu