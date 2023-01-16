In Germany, the legal situation is clear at first glance: the father is obliged to hand over the children to the mother. This is what it says in a decision by the Hamburg Higher Regional Court (OLG) from October 2021. At that time, the mother, Christina Block, partner of the former football presenter Gerhard Delling and daughter of the Hamburg restaurant chain owner and hotelier Eugen Block, successfully sued after she had previously instance before the family court in Hamburg against her former husband.

As with many divorced parents, the dispute involves custody of their children. But this case is special. Because the father Stephan Hensel lives with three of the four children in Denmark. Therefore, the judgment of the Higher Regional Court is not enforced. According to a press report, Denmark reserves the right to reopen the case itself. The dispute has been going on for more than 15 months and has caused a stir in the tabloids. The “Bunte” wrote about “child abduction in the finest circles”.

At the end of August 2021, the father had taken their children to Denmark as before on weekends. This time, however, three of the children did not return to Hamburg. The father stated that they no longer wanted to go to their mother. He also made allegations against the mother of physical abuse. However, according to press reports, the Higher Regional Court had not seen any reliable evidence for this.

“We miss you”

Now the children’s grandparents, Christa and Eugen Block, went to Denmark to see their grandchildren, the “Bild” newspaper reported on Monday. A poster was stuck on her black car, which said, among other things: “We miss you!”, “We love you” and: “We are waiting for you! Our doors are always open! Grandma Grandpa”. The Block couple parked the vehicle with the poster in front of their father’s house in Gravenstein, Denmark.

According to the newspaper, Block said he only wanted to visit his grandchildren. But his former son-in-law slammed the door in his face and told them to leave the property immediately. Her grandson Theodor sat at the window on the upper floor and looked down at her sadly. Shortly thereafter, the blinds were lowered, said Block. There must be a way out for the children. It cannot be that the father of the children wrongly twists the law, said the entrepreneur.

Another trial is now under way in a Danish court. Parallel to a procedure before the Hamburg family court. However, according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, responsibility for the process could shift to Denmark due to the children’s long stay with their father. “Then I’ll never see the children again,” Christina Block told the newspaper.