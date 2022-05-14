Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates by the Supreme Council of the Federation.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said: On the occasion of your election by the Supreme Council of the Union as President of the sisterly State of the United Arab Emirates, we are pleased to express to Your Highness the most sincere fraternal congratulations, asking God Almighty to grant your Highness success, help you and direct your steps to serve the United Arab Emirates and its people to continue the path of good and development that has gone It is your father, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, and your brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan – may God have mercy on them -.

He added, “We look forward to continuing to work to consolidate the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our two brotherly countries and peoples, and to work together to strengthen relations between the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the Arab and Islamic nations, wishing Your Highness good health and happiness, and your brotherly country more security, prosperity, stability and prosperity.”